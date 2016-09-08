Bad decisions in Qualicum Beach

Community citizens expect the local government to protect the health, safety and well-being of its residents, but two recent decisions in Qualicum Beach seem to go against this rationale.

1. Backyard chickens have few benefits, if any. It is far easier and cheaper to purchase fresh eggs from local farmers than raise your own in town.

And the problems of backyard chickens are many. Neighbours will have to live with unwanted noise, pests, smells and health risks. Chickens and eggs will attract raccoons and other predators. Feed and the smell of feed will attract rats. The biologically active poultry residues, feathers, mold and micro-organisms or “poultry dust” is easily airborne and can cause and aggravate respiratory conditions for nearby residents. Does council really want this?

2. Golf carts on town roads is another grave concern. Truthfully, I am not biased against seniors or the disabled; I am a senior and I am disabled. I am not an obstructionist either, just a pragmatist looking at the facts: people travelling in golf carts are not safe in road traffic and carts cannot be made truly road safe for the $650 the mayor claims.

Golf carts on town roads will increase the risk of accidents and liability to car and truck drivers too. Yet, the town has plans to push ahead and impose 30 km/h speed limits on all but a few major roads so to accommodate golf carts. The cost of this project to golf cart drivers and taxpayers is unreasonable and the risk to safety and health is completely unacceptable. Local businesses will be harmed too as shoppers go elsewhere to avoid the hazards and inconvenience.

The mayor and council should reconsider these plans ASAP.

Amy Webb

Qualicum Beach