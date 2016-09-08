Noise polluters

One afternoon this week, I had the great displeasure of driving behind an older model SUV. The muffler noise was loud and insulting to my senses and certainly to the surrounding community. The driver seemed to also take great pleasure in maximizing the noise level.

In reading some of the letters to the editor of The NEWS recently, I’ve been informed that the RCMP can’t (won’t?) do anything about such uncontrolled noise because they lack the proper equipment and they need to be present at the time of the acts. I must politely disagree.

There is no reason that when a vehicle or motorcycle is stopped at one of our totalitarian “safety inspection” road blocks, that with the proper equipment, levels could be measured and appropriate tickets could be issued for violations of the Motor Vehicle Act pertaining to noise levels.

We provide the RCMP with plenty of equipment to give us tickets for speeding and other violations, why not decibel levels?

If grown mature men/women want to dress up and play bad guys on Harleys and immature kids with loud cars want to impress their friends, let them, but don’t insult us with your noise and just go for a ride/drive and enjoy the beautiful quiet long summer days that this Island gives to all of us.

Gerald Marantz

Parksville