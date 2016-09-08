Please return stolen angel

An angel was lifted off 404 Young St. in Parksville.

It went missing between Sept. 2-4. The missing light was noticed Sunday morning, Sept. 4.

She was an angel-shaped, flat, clear plastic solar light that reflects all of the colours of the rainbow overnight and was acquired on a trip out of the country as a gift for my grandchildren.

They trusted that our neighbourhood was safe, so they put her in the front yard to decorate my garden. She is irreplaceable, except by the person who stole her. If anyone sees her, please report her whereabouts.

I am quite new here to Parksville, but I really believed that I lived in a really good and safe neighbourhood until now.

As a low-income senior, I now hesitate to put anything in my front yard that can be lifted or stolen. That means for fall, Halloween or Christmas, I am unlikely to put out any lights or decorations.

I had a dream on Saturday night that someone was stealing something from me. I woke up and looked out at my front yard and saw no alternating rainbow lights where I had placed the angel.

I decided to check first thing in the morning to see why the light was gone. Only an empty hole in the ground was left in the corner of my garden.

I felt so upset and angry. Who would do that? A child? Someone who likes angels? Someone who is jealous or mean and vindictive?

Who would steal an angel from an elderly woman and her grandchildren? I feel this is mean and selfish and dishonest, too.

Remember ‘thou shalt not steal,’ especially an angel. Please return to the owner’s property on 404 Young Street and you will be ‘forgiven your trespasses.’

Maihaa K. Rayne

Parksville