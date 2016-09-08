800 motorcycles doing good

In response to recent letter writer Katherine Case and her invasion of paradise.

I feel compelled to warn you of an upcoming event called the Port Alberni toy run, (Saturday, Sept. 17). It’s where a group of bikers of all types, shapes and sizes get together and create a charity ride for families less fortunate than us.

I am sure you have never heard of it, but on Christmas morning there are many happy kids who may not otherwise be so fulfilled with the spirit of giving.

There will be approximately 800 motorcycles and the majority of them are those pesky Harley Davidsons, many, myself included, will have to pass through Qualicum Beach to get to our marshalling point at Little Qualicum Falls park.

I would highly recommend that you lock your doors and stay inside, possibly wear a mask so as not to have your air fouled.

We all get along in harmony despite the differences in personalities, types of motorcycles and walks of life, you could use us as a model for your own discrepancies.

After this event is over the riding season is also nearing an end, sadly you will have to find something else to complain about, maybe electric scooters on the sidewalks of Qualicum Beach?

Garret Vanderberg

Qualicum Beach