Time for less government

Re: John Harding’s editorial ‘Less government,’ (The NEWS, Aug. 30).

We absolutely agree with this commentary. Since moving to ‘paradise’ from Calgary 16 months ago, we are completely baffled by the over-governance that exists on the Island.

The City of Calgary 2015 census reported a population of 1,230,915, which covers an area of 848 sq. km. Calgary has one mayor and 14 councillors who represent 14 wards. Each councillor has two dedicated FTE staffers and share a pool of seven FTEs.

Calgary Police Services has one chief and four deputy chiefs overseeing headquarters, eight district offices, four community stations and one traffic section. Fire services has one chief and five deputy chiefs overseeing 39 fire stations, most of which have EMTs.

Perhaps the idea of amalgamation of some or all of the 13 municipalities in greater Victoria should be given serious consideration, again.

There is obviously little interest by the politicians affected. It is time for the taxpayers who support the fiefdoms to say enough is enough.

Remember, Proposition 13 worked in California and Oregon States several years back.

Don Snell

Parksville