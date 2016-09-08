Time for amalgamation

Re: story by reporter Auren Ruvinsky (‘Passing the buck on illegal dump’, Sept. 1) and editorial by John Harding (‘Less government’, Aug. 30).

Ruvinsky described quite well one of the numerous problems facing those of us who reside in Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) Electoral Area G. This part of the RDN can hardly be considered “rural” any longer.

If you doubt this, walk, cycle or drive about this area and witness all the new home construction. The time has come for amalgamation into a more workable format.

Harding offers an elegant solution in his Aug. 30 editorial.

Could The NEWS write a series of articles on what amalgamation — as described in Harding’s editorial — would entail? How do things get started? What are the legalities and bureaucratic necessities? What might the process look like? Who would be the key players? How could residents be involved?

Lionel Daneault

French Creek