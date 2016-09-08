Dog rescue in Beachcomber

I would like to offer a sincere thank you to all of the gang in the Beachcomber area (in Nanoose Bay) who rescued my dog on Friday, Sept 2. Thank you Francie, Rod, Royal, Malcolm, Mary, Gordon and anyone else who I missed.

On Friday morning, my dog went missing. I searched for her all over Beachcomber before having to leave for work. It was a complete mystery as my dog never wanders anywhere.

Of course, I was a total space case all day at work and phoned both local SPCAs, any and every veterinarian hospital between here and Nanaimo, phoned the radio stations to advertise my lost dog and put ads online.

Around 1 p.m., I phoned my neighbour to see if Bella had shown up or if a neighbour had dropped her off. Almost everyone in Beachcomber knows Bella. It was just at that time that my neighbour’s wife thought she heard whimpering, so she went to have a look.

There was Bella, down by the water, stuck on a ledge that she had somehow fallen on. A bunch of neighbours immediately got together to rescue her off the ledge.

Words cannot describe the gratefulness I feel for these neighbours. Thank you, again, not only for rescuing Bella, but for reminding me how lucky I am to live in such a wonderful community.

Petra Tschauner

Nanoose Bay