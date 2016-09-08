- Home
Letters to the Editor
Margaret Smith
Dog attack in Parksville
To the owner of the dog who attacked my Pomeranian on Monday morning, Sept 5., I have two suggestions: dog training and a muzzle.
Your remark of look forward not backward was not appreciated.
Attack occurred on the walk behind Lodgepole Drive in Parksville.
Margaret Smith
Parksville
