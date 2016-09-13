Qualicum Beach Retirement project is upsetting

If I understand the latest proposal for the lot next to Qualicum Beach town hall, the façade will be more pleasing to some, the number of units increased from 53 condos, presumably available for purchase or longer term rental, to 92 units available for short-term, all-inclusive rental at rates still not affordable to many and the greatly upsetting height remains unchanged. This proposal smacks of putting lipstick on the pig.

Where is the data to support the notion that seniors such as myself are going to sell our single-family homes to a young family so we can move to a corporate-run facility which will look after all of our anticipated needs using a “retirement” facility cookie cutter model?

Or that the average 84-year-old who can obtain most needed services and amenities at the facility is going to shop or seek recreation and entertainment in the Village Neighbourhood? Or that the 40 jobs created are going to pay wages such that the employees can afford to live in our community and possibly buy the homes of the future tenants? Is there demand for another wellness centre and meeting facility in Qualicum Beach?

The addition of another retirement/independent living/assisted living facility to Qualicum Beach smacks of repeating the same experiment and expecting a different outcome. In other words, continue attending to the perceived needs of seniors and wonder why Qualicum Beach is short on younger people, or doesn’t offer much in the way of longer term affordable rental accommodations, doesn’t offer accommodation that neither a larger single family home or a “senior’s facility.”

I would like to see Village Neighbourhood density that addresses the real needs of all age demographics, considers affordability, looks at concepts such as cohousing and is not just another senior’s warehouse.

April Steel

Qualicum Beach