Let’s discuss “Canadian values”

There is currently this media fascination critical of Conservative party leadership candidate Kellie Leitch’s proposal that there be a dialogue about “Canadian values” as related to potential immigrants. Thus she suggested a screening process of immigrants about their values.

What is so absurd is that since the post WWI era, Canada has screened most immigrants, which increased after WWII and that continues to be a hallmark of Immigration Canada’s process, with increasing scope and depth.

So why are we so naive about it occurring? Why is Immigration Canada silent on this and now you know why? In spite of a best effort, there are numerous undesirables who pass through every screening.

Has anyone asked for your opinion on whom we should invite to become Canadian citizens? Why not?

This thorny issue has its roots in more than just “Canadian values.” When responsible democratic countries like UK, France, Holland, Sweden and others are faced with internal threats and ideological based violence, we too must take notice of threats toward our country and our citizens.

That proposed “thoughtful discussion” is needed because we are not immune to it happening here too. It must represent more effort than a hasty decision taken by our MPs and senators. Instead of the media leading in the dialogue, they elect to discredit Leitch as being a Donald Trump-type radical. We are long overdue to have a rational discussion on the subject before “collateral damage” is the outcome.

As a son of an immigrant to Canada, and having served abroad parts of two decades, I challenge any sociologist/physiologist team to design and carry out a questionnaire with a reasonable level of credibility. When the questions are such that an incorrect response will negate one’s ability to enter Canada, there will be little lies and whoppers.

It won’t work, but that should not inhibit our discussion.

Alex Kobelak

Parksville