Congrats Stilwell, please help others

Congratulations to Michelle Stilwell in her role as Paralympic athlete.

The happiness shown on her face following her win is heart-warming. I would like to see happiness on the faces on those receiving PWD (person with disabilities) benefits when they begin each day without having to live in abject poverty.

The highly competent Michelle Stilwell the athlete needs to have a serious conversation with the disappointing MLA and Minister Michelle Stilwell and raise the rates.

Clair Schuman

Parksville