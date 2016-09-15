Coffee-shop architects approve of Berwick?

In response to the recent story in The NEWS (Sept. 6) regarding the Berwick Retirement project, I must say that it was quite a revelation to see the group calling itself the Qualicum Beach Residents’ Association (QBRA) gave approval for the new proposed project.

Maybe we should break out the balloons and plan a parade knowing that these coffee-shop architects have given their approval. Truth be known, they have absolutely no say in any town affairs whatsoever.

I spoke with current council members who assured me that this group is tolerated, but in reality is desperately trying to legitimize itself as a voice of official merit.

Past, present and future councils are elected via a democratic process and they, along with town planner Luke Sales, are the voice of approval or disapproval with regards to the direction of our town.

Of course public input should be welcome, however splinter groups rarely will interfere with decisions of our elected officials.

QBRA president Bill Adkins’ caustic comments regarding The Clarion project cannot be taken seriously.

Certainly he is entitled to his negative opinion, but be assured that the majority of our local citizens are disappointed that The Clarion didn’t happen. His remarks also show a total disrespect for the previous council and their approval of The Clarion.

Dan Logeman

Qualicum Beach