Stilwell explained she’s focused

  •  posted Sep 15, 2016 at 8:00 AM

Following is a quote from Michelle Stilwell taken from an article written by a Lori Ewing of the Canadian Press and read online Sept. 11,  2016 regarding the Rio 2016 Paralympics:

“For the last two and one half years it’s really been my focus to prepare for the 400,” Stilwell said. “I was pretty ecstatic. Going in I was ranked No. 2, so to be able to finish on top is what I came here to do. And to know the preparation my coach Peter Lawless and I put in to prepare, this is really what the goal was.”

Stilwell is our local Liberal MLA as well as the Minister of Social Development.

Granted, it is a great achievement on her part to win gold at the Rio Paralympics in the 400 race. However, I think she needs to focus more on her job as our local MLA and her constituents in the Parksville-Qualicum constituency and less on winning gold medals.

Teresa Shore
Parksville

