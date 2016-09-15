Dodging cars, seniors and soon golf carts, in Qualicum Beach

Silly me for having to go into Qualicum Beach to get groceries on a Friday mid-morning.

Sillier me for thinking I was safe in the crosswalk to get across the road to the store.

Halfway across a car approached at a fairly good speed, luckily I noticed it had veteran plates on it, so I stopped in my tracks.

It sped right through and I could have reached out and touched the car, it was that close. Several people stood there shaking their heads at the near hit.

I truly believe that town council and the provincial government has taken all loss of their senses in now putting golf carts into the mix.

We already have to dodge seniors who clearly shouldn’t be behind the wheel of a vehicle, people on scooters roaring down the sidewalks they believe they own and now golf carts?

Perhaps Premier Christy Clark should spend some time walking the streets of Qualicum Beach, then she may realize how dangerous this is going to be. Then again, maybe she won’t realize it.

Also, I hear that the speed limits might be reduced to 30 km/h on streets where golf carts are allowed.

What about the rest of the citizens? It already takes forever to get anywhere in this town and now it’s going to take even longer and be more dangerous.

Perhaps it’s just time to move, plain and simple.

Lesley Randle

Qualicum Beach