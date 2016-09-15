Please clean up after your dog

We have lived in Parksville for three years now. In my opinion, the dog poop problem is getting worse not better.

We went to the French Creek breakwater the other day with our four-year-old grandson to “chuck rocks” into the water. Many people like to walk here.

I counted no less than 12 fresh poops, many more old ones, and watched a white-haired lady walk ahead of her dog while it stayed behind to poop. She never once checked or picked it up.

Same exact thing happened in the forest walk behind Butler’s Mansion. Owner way ahead of dog not even looking.

On the beach with two of our little grandkids, 10 feet from waters edge, on our blanket with our picnic lunch, not one but two big dogs (off leash) stopped directly in front of us and pooped in the water, owner way ahead and not even looking. Tide going out too, by the way.

My own front lawn: I counted 10 dogs one day who peed on our lawn. Just because I don’t have a fenced yard does not give anyone the right to let their animals just pee wherever.

We don’t have pets so we don’t abuse other people’s property. I’m tempted to have my husband follow these people home and let him pee on their grass.

It’s really disgusting to walk on your own grass, do your gardening and wonder why your shoes stink when you come into the house. And just as bad in public places where everyone walks.

Your animals may be your babies but I’ve never, ever let my babies poop or pee on anyone’s property, public or private.

I don’t blame the dogs, but I do blame ignorant, lazy owners. Let your animals do their business in your yard before walking them if need be.

Karen Richardson

Parksville