Philosophy drives economics on homelessness

I thought I’d take a shot at philosophy.

I love that, when Karl Marx read his contemporary’s treatise called The Philosophy of Poverty, he shot back with one of his own called The Poverty of Philosophy.

Indeed there is a philosophy about poverty that started in our present consciousness with Scrooge and long before with the eviction of Adam and Eve to become homeless.

The philosophy remains within governing authorities, that victims of poverty “asked for it,” that they are the whining 47 per cent that their household debt is due to poor judgment.

In our community, MLA Michelle Stilwell is in the unfortunate position of representing that philosophy of the Christy Clark government.

Philosophy drives economics, either the philosophy of greed or the philosophy of sharing. If you don’t ask where poverty comes from when you vote then you have “asked for it.”

And please note that the proper names only appear on the candidate’s ballot.

Lenore Hellum

Parksville