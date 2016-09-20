Stilwell criticisms

Re: recent letters to the editor critical of MLA Michelle Stilwell: Enough already of the Stilwell bashing

Stilwell has assistants. If you have a complaint, request, suggestions or accolades (heaven forbid), put it in writing and go to her office, mail or email.

Do you think our prime minister, premier, company CEOs and managers are in their office all the time? Join a group, rally. You are worried about bike lanes?

Try to eliminate the medical services monthly rates for seniors over 65 or 70 or those with no pension. Let’s try and stop dog owners who can’t even pick up the poop, drug dealers, poor families, homelessness, children going without breakfast, I could go on and on.

If any of you disagree with any of this, confine yourself (that includes every aspect of your daily functions) to a wheelchair for a week. Stilwell is a wife, mother, MLA and gold medal winner. Give credit where credit is due.

And don’t label me a B.C. Liberal or anything else — you don’t know anything about me.

Terri Brend

Parksville