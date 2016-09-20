Art black column was offensive

Re: ‘Pipe down already Scots’, a column by Arthur Black (The NEWS, Aug. 23).

I find the Arthur Black column on Scottish bagpipes offensive and disgusting, especially when he claims he comes from a long line of “sheep-molesters” himself, thereby implying all Scots are similarly inclined.

His sarcastic column is better left in the agricultural fields and dark barns of Salt Spring Island where he no doubt houses his ruminants.

If Black wants to openly state that he buggers sheep, so be it, but grant some sanctity and reverence to the national musical instrument of Scotland and its citizens by not mentioning them in the same article wherein he confesses his personal predilections.

Black once again reminds us of his self-righteous arrogance with this wasteful column. It’s time for him to put down his pen.

Mickey Donnelly

Parksville