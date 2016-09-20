ICF's end overdue

John Harding’s editorial ‘End ICF charade’ (The NEWS, Thur., Sept. 15) was bang-on.

The time for the ICF (Island Corridor Foundation) to fold is long overdue. If the ICF can’t open their accounting records and meetings to the public, the public can’t and won’t open their wallets (tax dollars) for the ICF.

Reality is that there is no financial or logical justification for passenger rail service between Courtney and Victoria.

It’s also time for Parksville council to drop the freebees and tax concessions afforded the ICF. It’s time for our Island communities to be creative and think about the amazing tourism opportunities offered by an E&N rail-less corridor.

Ron Merrick

Parksville