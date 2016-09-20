No noise enforcement?

It is disappointing to read in a recent letter to the editor that both Town of Qualicum Beach officials and the RCMP consider the loud and aggressive motorcycle noise on the beach and Rupert Road an unenforceable problem.

That by its episodic nature, only 20 to 25 seconds apparently, it is not possible to measure or ticket. However it is encouraging to read that others are joining in with thoughts on the issue.

I have lived in the Hermitage Park subdivision on a street backing Rupert Road between Memorial and Jones for 15 years. My once quiet backyard deck has turned into a motorcycle speedway bleacher.

Scores and even hundreds of the noisy two-wheelers pass by on sunny weekends from May to September. This traffic has noticeably increased every summer for the past few years. There is no real end of the motorcycle riding season — any sunny day is the season

I understand that law enforcement has many important jobs and control of motorcycle noise in residential areas is not a top priority, however, I believe the right to a quiet and controlled neighbourhood is one of the core reasons why people would choose to live in a small town such as Qualicum Beach.

Some possible solutions and / or starting points:

• Qualicum Beach, with other municipalities, could lobby for mandatory exhaust inspection and noise-compliance certification at the point of insurance or licensing.

• Equip the Citizens on Patrol group with a noise meter posting decibel level as they do with speed.

• Lower the speed of all vehicles on all roads within the town to 50 km/h, at least for roads on, or backing, residential areas. Enjoy our beautiful town at a slower pace.

• Do spot checks of motorcycles for noise compliance once or twice a season as is done with passenger seat belts and open alcohol.

For the record. I am not retired and do not find complaining easy, but I feel this problem needs some solutions.

Pat Barnes

Qualicum Beach