Thanks, from the Rockleys

It has been a really tough time these last days and my brother Marshall and I want to thank everyone for their kind words and condolences.

John Rockley, our dad, lived and breathed Coastal Colour Printing and after purchasing the company in 2004, began a mission to develop his vision of local supplying local.

He worked tirelessly, patiently drawing new business from existing clients and networking to develop new customers with impressive skill, patience and of course charm.

We would like to say a sincere thank-you to all those loyal customers, old and new, for their support and faith in Coastal Colour. Also the loyal team, both front and back of house, who have stuck with John through difficult times and who continue their commitment in these tough circumstances, striving to give 100 per cent customer satisfaction.

We hope you will continue to support Coastal Colour and be assured of our firm intentions to continue John’s legacy supplying the mid-Island, both west and east coast, with their print requirements.

We also look forward to seeing and sharing stories with those that can make it to the Celebration of Life on Oct. 4 at Pheasant Glen.

Thank-you again for your valued support.

Cam and Marshall Rockley

Calgary