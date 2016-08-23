- Home
Sports
Parksville lawn bowl club crowns 2016 champs
Kate Wilson, left, claimed the women's championship of the Parksville Lawn Bowling Club's club tournament Aug. 17-19. Geoff Holland, right, was the men's winner.
Parksville Lawn Bowling Club held its annual club singles tournament last week, and sweltering conditions did nothing to slow the charge of Kate Wilson and Geoff Holland.
Wilson claimed the women’s club championship in the three-day tourney, played Wednesday through Friday on the Parksville lawn.
Holland prevailed in the men’s division.
— Submitted by Parksville Lawn Bowling
