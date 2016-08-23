Sports in Brief

Aidan Goodfellow of Parksville, shown during the recent B.C. Amateur Championship at Pheasant Glen Golf Resort, place third in last weekend's B.C. Juvenile Boys Championship in Chilliwack.

Parksville’s Aidan Goodfellow finished in a tie for third place in the B.C. Juvenile Boys Golf Championship last week with a 1-under-par 215 at Chilliwack Golf & Country Club.

Goodfellow tied with Sean Buckles of North Vancouver in the three-day, 54-hole tourney, four strokes back of winner Khan Lee of Langley.

Goodfellow and teammate Nolan Thoroughgood of Victora, the reigning B.C. Amateur Champion, also finished second in the best-ball competition, just one shot back of Lee and Vancouver’s Andrew Spalti.

The 54-hole tournament was played Tuesday through Thursday in Chilliwack.

— Submitted by B.C. Golf

Parksville curlers host summer bonspiel

Parksville Curling Club will host its annual Summer Mixed Bonspiel Friday through Sunday, with 26 teams having already registered as of last Friday.

Registration is now closed, but the public is welcome to come to the club at Community Park to take a break from the heat, watch the action and enjoy a beverage in the lounge.

Play begins with draws at 2 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s playoff rounds beginning Sunday morning and wrapping up with finals at 2:30 p.m.

Also, the club is taking registration for the coming 2016-17 league season, beginning Sept. 26. A series of refresher and novice curling clinics will be scheduled leading up to the start of league play, with competition in men’s, women’s, mixed, seniors and stick leagues.

For info on joining as a team or individual, visit www.parksvillecurling.com or call Ray at 250-248-8265. To inquire about the pre-season clinics, contact Nancy at 250-248-4945.

— NEWS Staff and submission

Free into to hockey for girls — deadline Aug. 31

Oceanside Minor Hockey is offering first-time female hockey players a free, fun introduction to the sport, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Oceanside Place Arena.

The Esso Fun Day will run from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. It is open to first-time female participants from five to 13 years old and will include a free jersey, 60 minutes of ice time, a 45-minute off-ice instruction session and snacks and drinks. There will also be free coffee for parents.

Space is limited and the deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 31.

For registration info, contact Carla Snyder at femalecoordinator@oceansidehockey.com.

— Submitted by Oceanside Minor Hockey

Breakers swim club hosts sign-up Sept. 12

The Ravensong Breakers competitive swimming club is accepting registration for new swimmers, with the 2016-17 season set to begin Sept. 13.

The club provides expert coaching for novice swimmers from 6-18 years of age who are able to swim 25 metres or more.

New swimmer registration will be held at Ravensong Aquatic Centre, adjacent to the Civic Centre in Qualicum Beach, Monday, Sept. 12 from 5-6:30 p.m. A brief, mandatory parent info session will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 5:15-6:15 p.m. in the Windsor Room of the Civic Centre.

To inquire or register in advance, e-mail breakerregistrar@gmail.com or go online to visit www.racbreakers.ca.

— Submitted by Ravensong Breakers