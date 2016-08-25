Local youths share bronze in B.C. Novice Golf Championship

Jordan Harvey of Nanoose Bay and Jagre Knight of Parksville share bronze medals by finishing in a third-place tie in the B.C. Novice Golf Championship last Wednesday at Bowen Island Golf Club.

The two both scored 81 points in the Stableford point scoring system used for the two-day tourney to finish close behind winner Xander Bankes of Rossland (85) and runner-up Nic Wrixon of North Vancouver.

The novice tourney was held concurrently with the B.C. Bantam Championship. In the bantam tournament, Gavyn Knight of Parksville finished tied for 29th with a two-day, 36-hole total of 32-over par 172. After opening with a 21-over round on Tuesday, he rebounded with an 11-over final round to move up 15 spots on the leaderboard.

Ethan Harvey of Nanoose Bay, who was one stroke back of Knight in the opening round, struggled to a 25-over total Wednesday and placed 46th at 187.

The bantam boys tournament was won by Ilirian Zalli of Vancouver, who shot a course-record 63 in the opening round and finished at 3-under par 137 for a three-stroke victory over Markus Yiu of Vancouver.

