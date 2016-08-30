Qualicum lawn bowlers top Parksville in challenge

Ann Hollamd of Parksville Lawn Bowling Club, left, hands off the Parksville v. Qualicum Beach Challenge Trophy to Mike Ward of Qualicum Beach Lawn Bowling last week in Qualicum Beach.

After a three-year absence, the Parksville vs Qualicum Beach Challenge trophy has returned to Qualicum Beach Lawn Bowling Club.

In a one-day competition featuring a 14-end game in Parksville before lunch, then a second game at Qualicum Beach afterward, the four mixed triples teams from QBLBC outpointed their Parksville counterparts 26-20 to claim the trophy.

It had spent the last three years in Parksville before the handover during a ceremony following the match in Qualicum Beach.

The friendly rivalry between the clubs has been a tradition since 1995.

— Submitted by QBLBC