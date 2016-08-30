  • Connect with Us

Summer 'spiel

Miles Craig lines up a shot for the rink of skip Sarah Wark while Mariah Coulombe, left, and Cameron de Jong prepare to sweep during opening-round play in the Parksville Curling Club
Miles Craig lines up a shot for the rink of skip Sarah Wark while Mariah Coulombe, left, and Cameron de Jong prepare to sweep during opening-round play in the Parksville Curling Club's Summer Bonspiel Friday.
— image credit: J.R. Rardon photo
  • posted Aug 30, 2016 at 9:00 AM
