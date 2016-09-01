Sports in Brief

Registration is under way for the Ravensong Masters Swim Club, with the season set to begin Sept. 12 at Ravensong Aquatics Centre in Qualicum Beach.

The masters club is open to swimmers 19 years of age and older. It offers stroke development, fitness, triathlon and competitive swimmer training in a friendly, supportive atmosphere. Expert coaching is available, emphasizing stroke improvement and endurance training.

Swim sessions are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 7-8 a.m. Swimmers may chose to take part in any one to three swim sessions per week, with a sliding fee schedule dependent on the number of swim sessions chosen.

For more information, e-mail cu.at.the.pool@gmail.com.

— Submitted by Ravensong Masters Swim Club

Big prizes draw big bowling crowd

Bowlers from across Vancouver Island will descend upon Parksville Lawn Bowling Club next week for the prestigious George Gibson/Nicklen Roy Marketing Group Open Triples tournament.

The annual tourney, which offers prize money and bragging rights, will be played Sept. 7-8, with games beginning at 9 a.m. each day. The finals are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m.

The club is open to the public; there is no charge for spectators. The green is located at 149 East Stanford Ave. in downtown Parksville.

— Submitted by Parksville Lawn Bowling