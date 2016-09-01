Pickleball club hosts annual tournament

The top three teams in the men's division gather with their prize gift cards following the PGOSA Intraclub Pickleball tournament at Community Park in Parksville Aug. 19.

The Oceanside Pickleball Club drew a full-slate turnout of 64 players for its annual intra-club tournament at the tennis courts in Parksville Community Park Aug. 19.

Divided into men’s and women’s divisions, the doubles tournament employed a unique format. Each player competed in six round-robin matches, but used a different partner for each match. The eight men and eight women who accumulated the most points in these games were teamed up for the playoff round.

The large turnout gave each playing group a respite between matches from the high temperatures of the day.

“This also allowed for cheering and heckling from the sidelines, which added to the relaxed ambience and enjoyment,” said Donna Turner, who teamed with Jeanine Bird to claim the women’s title.

The men’s division gold was won by Brian Alexander and Werner Mullenhoff, the silver went to Livio Tedesco and Colin Campbell, and Tom Burnside and Ernie Pallot collected the bronze medal.

The top three teams in the women's division gather with their prize gift cards following the PGOSA Intraclub Pickleball tournament at Community Park in Parksville Aug. 19. — Photo submitted

On the ladies’ side, Bird and Turner took home the gold; Cyndy Burnside and Debby Morgan claimed silver; and the bronze medal was earned by Linda Doerksen and Lynn Snyder.

Tom and Della Staite organized and co-ordinated the action along with their team of scorekeepers, timers, referees and statisticians. Sponsor Todd Sjorgen from BMO Nesbitt Burns and Glen MacPherson of Royal LePage donated prizes and had ice cold water on hand, which was extremely popular on the hot day, said Turner.

Oceanside Pickleball Club now boasts 168 members and has been granted a standing reservation at the tennis courts each weekday morning.

Outdoor pickleball continues every weekday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through September 30, weather permitting. New players interested in learning more or taking part are welcome to drop by.

— Submitted by Oceanside Pickleball