Storm tops Generals in preseason finale

The Oceanside Generals' Brandon Roberge, shown getting off a shot against Kerry Park Saturday night, had a goal and an assist Sunday as the team wrapped up its exhibition season against Campbell River at Oceanside Place Arena.

Preseason penalty woes remained the order of the day as the Quality Foods Oceanside Generals fell 7-4 to the Campbell River Storm in their final Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League exhibition game at Oceanside Place Arena Sunday.

The Generals open the 2016-17 league season Friday with a return trip to Campbell River to face the Storm again at 7:30 p.m. at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

Oceanside (0-3 in exhibition) actually led Sunday’s game 2-1 following first-period goals from Brandon Roberge and Cam Nickerson. But the Storm knotted the score with a power-play tally at 1:29 of the second period and added two more man-advantage goals in the period while jumping to a 5-4 lead at the second intermission.

The Generals were unable to dent the scoreboard in the final period as the Storm, the two-time defending North Division champions, added two more goals for the final margin.

Against Kerry Park one night earlier, the Gens were successful on six of seven penalty kills. But they were roughed up by the Campbell River power play three times in four chances Sunday — all in the second period.

Ethan Sundstrom scored a pair of second-period goals and added an assist to pace the Generals attack. Logan Savard had two assists and Matteo Giomo and Roberge contributed helpers.

The Generals host their home opener Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. against the Westshore Wolves.

— NEWS Staff and submission