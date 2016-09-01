Curlers beat the heat with summer 'spiel

Mackenzie Bonnar of Parksville's Rocky Morrill rink slides before releasing a stone during opening-round play in the Parksville Curling Club's Summer Bonspiel Friday.

While summer vacationers enjoyed the season’s warm rays on the beach outside, it was back to long pants and jackets at the Parksville Curling Club last weekend.

The club kicked off the 2016-17 curling season with its annual Summer Bonspiel, a mixed event that drew 26 rinks from Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and even the U.S.

The winner of the A event, sponsored by Jim and Margo Hoffman, was the Cody Tanaka rink of Peach Arch, made up of skip Sarah Loken, Tanaka at third, second Susan Loken and lead David Loken. The quartet topped Tom Sanwith’s Juan de Fuca rink to take the overall bonspiel title.

The B final was an all-Parksville showdown, with Rocky Morrill’s rink of Karen Olenick, Mackenzie Bonnar, and Mikayla Morrill outduelling the Steve Leesing rink to grab the B trophy. Leesing curled with third Paulette Hadden, second Brian Atwood and lead Grace Lindsay.

Fred Maxie of Seattle’s Granite Curling Club guided his rink to the C title over Nanaimo’s Wes Craig.

Darren Regush of the Qualicum Beach rink of Don Marshall lines up a shot during the Parksville Curling Club's annual Summer Bonspiel Friday. — Image credit: J.R. Rardon/NEWS staff

The Qualicum Beach rink of Don Marshall took home the D title with a finals win over a mixed Duncan/Nanaimo rink skipped by Keith Clarke. Marshall’s rink included third Darren Regush, second Bill Taylor and lead Jennifer Hubbard.

Tournament entry rules were fairly flexible, with some mixed teams including three men and others with three women.

Parksville Curling Club will host a novice clinic Monday, Sept. 12, from 6:30-9 p.m., then hold its annual general meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.

Practice and new member registration begins Sept. 19, and league play begins the week of Sept. 26. The first bonspiel of the fall season will be the Women’s 55+ bonspiel Nov. 11-13.

More info at www.parksvillecurling.com.

—NEWS Staff