Sports in Brief

From left, Susan Paterson, Barb Borritt, Marilyn Roney and Sani Reed were the top finishers in the Memorial Golf Club 18-hole Ladies club championship tournament.

Marilyn Roney outduelled former club champion Sandi Reed to claim the 18-hole Ladies Club Championship last week at Memorial Golf Club in Qualicum Beach. Reed claimed runner-up honours in the championship.

The annual tournament was played Aug. 23-25 at the downtown course.

Barb Borritt scored low gross in flight one, with Susan Paterson, another former club champion on several occasions, placing second.

—Submitted by Darla Clarke

Generals seek billet families

The Quality Foods Oceanside Generals are seeking a few good families to serve as local hosts for visiting players on this year’s junior B hockey squad, the program announced last week.

Host families are paid a monthly stipend of $600 per month for each player housed during the season, or $20 per day for periods less than a full month.

Responsibilities include providing a clean, family-oriented environment in a non-smoking home; providing nutritious meals and snacks, providing transportation, and generally to treat the player as “one of the family” while being a mentor, friend and good role model.

To request an application or get more info, call director Peter Creighton at 250-619-8666 or email gm@oceansidegenerals.com.

—Submitted by Oceanside Generals

Jiggins golf benefit back for third year

The third annual Mike Jiggins Memorial Golf Tournament invites players to attend Saturday, Sept. 10 at Arrowsmith Golf Club in Qualicum Beach. Proceeds from the tournament support the Mike Jiggins Scholarship Fund.

Play in the nine-hole tournament begins with a 5:30 p.m. shotgun start, and the event includes door prizes, skill prizes and a heads & tails game. A buffet dinner follows at 7:30 p.m., with a silent auction and 50/50 draw.

Cost for all is $49, or $39 for Arrowsmith members. Sign up in advance at the pro shop, at 2250 Fowler Rd. in Qualicum Beach, or call 250-752-9727.

—Submitted by Jiggins family