UBC softball camp a hit for local players

Cassidy Kellow of Parksville makes solid contact during a hitting drill in the UBC Softball Camp at Community Park in Parksville last Wednesday. The four-day camp drew 66 players and eight coaches from the University of British Columbia women's softball team.

Local youth softball players raved about meeting and training with members of the University of British Columbia women’s team during a four-day softball clinic held last week at Parksville’s Community Park.

Turns out, it was something of a mutual admiration society.

“The girls here have really taken things to heart,” said Hailey Kjaer of Lantzville, one of eight UBC players who coached in the camp. “They don’t just accept it and go back to bad habits. And they’re really appreciative. They’ll say ‘thank you’ like, eight times.”

The camp, which drew 66 players born in 2007 and earlier, came as Oceanside Minor Softball is holding registration and tryouts for its competitive teams for the spring 2017 season.

“After not playing all summer, it’s good practice right as tryouts are starting,” said Acacia Pattison, 14.

During a rain delay on the final day of the camp, the UBC players gave an overview of their program an hosted a Q&A session with the local players to highlight opportunities available.

“We really like having the UBC players; it’s great mentoring,” said Ian Kellow, organizer of the camp now in its fourth year. “Some of the girls in the past have gone back and forth with emails to the college players.”

Today is the last day to register for the U16-B program. For information on registration and tryouts visit www.oceansidesoftball.ca.