Goodfellow snares junior golf tour championship

Parksville teen Aidan Goodfellow wrapped up a strong 2016 golf season last weekend by claiming the juvenile title at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Order of Merit Championship in Saskatoon, SK.

Goodfellow, 16, shot a 2-under par 70-72—142 for a one-stroke victory over fellow B.C. golfer Callum Davison of Duncan. His 36-hole score also matched junior division winner Tayden Wallin for low overall score among boys.

With his win, Goodfellow earned an automatic exemption into the MJT’s Boston Pizza National Championship, which he will enter in Phoenix, Ariz., in November.

“I feel very good about winning,” said Goodfellow. “I had a good match with my competitor Callum Davison and that made it really fun.”

Goodfellow was coming off a third-place tie in the B.C. Juvenile boys championship at Chilliwack Golf & Country Club, where he also teamed with B.C. Amateur champion Nolan Thoroughgood of Victoria for a runner-up finish in the best-ball competition.

In July, Goodfellow tied for 32nd in his first B.C. Amateur Championship, played at his home course of Pheasant Glen Golf Resort. Earlier, he finished in a 14th-place tie, with Thoroughgood, in the B.C. Junior Boys Championship.

—NEWS Staff and submission