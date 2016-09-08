Special Olympics sign-up Saturday

Special Olympics Oceanside invites athletes, coaches and volunteers to join the program this fall with a registration session Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Community Park.

Special Olympics Oceanside is preparing for its 2016-17 season and will hold an open registration this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1-3 p.m. at the picnic shelter in Parksville’s Community Park.

Special Olympics Oceanside offers year-round sports programs for individuals who have an intellectual disability and who are 13 years of age and older.

The registration session will included an information table for families and a fun bocce demo and game.

The fall season programs will include swimming, bowling, curling and Club Fit. Residents are welcome to join the programs as athletes, coaches or volunteers. Build friendships, gain new skills, and share your love of sport. For more information, call 250-594-9868 or e-mail sobcoceanside@gmail.com.

— Submitted by Special Olympics Oceanside