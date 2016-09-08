- Home
Sports
Big bash
Kevin McGuire of The Undertakers 'Maroon' team swings at a pitch during the Canadian Legion Branch 49 slo-pitch tournament at Community Park Saturday. The Maroon, one of two Undertakers teams jointly sponsored by Legion Branch 49 and Yates Funeral Home, won the B final. Undertakers 'Green' placed third in the A division, which was won by the Victoria Tuggers. There were 10 teams in the tournament, which ran from Friday evening until Monday.
