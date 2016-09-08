  • Connect with Us

Mid-Island Castaways mark 20 years

The Mid-Island Castaways fly-fishing club drew a record 126 participants for the club's 20th anniversary summber barbecue Aug. 28 in Parksville.
— image credit: Chris Bruckshaw photo
The Mid-Island Castaways fly-fishing club drew a record 126 people to its 20th anniversary summer barbecue celebration Aug. 28.

The event, held on a private acreage near the Englishman River in Parksville, featured not only food but a wide range of activities for all participants, including a fly-fishing challenge course, fly-tying instruction, a fish filleting demonstration, a bocce ball tournament, a swap meet table, an art display from world-renowned painter Page Ough and a drone flying display, which took photos of the gathering while flying overhead.

The Mid-Island Castaways make up the largest fly-fishing club in B.C. and is a member of the B.C. Fly Fishing Federation.

The club meets eight times a year at Parksville’s Community Centre with a featured speaker at each meeting.

Members receive instruction in fly-fishing techniques and fly-tying, take part in outings to rivers, lakes and beaches in the mid-Island area and attend other regular events including the summer barbecue, a Christmas lunch and at least one professional seminar a year.

The club provides financial assistance and volunteer labour to organizations including the Mid-Vancouver Island Habitat Enhancement Society and both the Qualicum and Nanoose Streamkeepers.

Representatives from those groups attended the summer barbecue, along with members of Nanaimo’s Island Waters fly-fishing club, the Comox Fly-fishers, the B.C. Fly-fishing Federation and the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

The Mid-Island Castaways credited local business sponsorship for $4,700 in participation and prize draws for the anniversary celebration, with food donated by Thrifty Foods, French Creek Seafood, Quality Foods, Save-On Foods and Costco.

To learn more about the club, view its guide to 26 lakes on the mid-Island or to register for membership, visit www.midislandcastaways.com.

— Submitted by Mid-Island Castaways

