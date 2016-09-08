  • Connect with Us

Sports

Sand storm

  • posted Sep 8, 2016 at 9:00 AM
Jesse Bazergui of Nanaimo spikes the ball over the net during the Volleybash 26 co-ed triples beach volleyball tournament in Parksville Saturday. - Lauren Collins photo
Jesse Bazergui of Nanaimo spikes the ball over the net during the Volleybash 26 co-ed triples beach volleyball tournament in Parksville Saturday.
— image credit: Lauren Collins photo
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event