- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Stilwell begins Rio medal chase
Parksville’s Michelle Stilwell embarks on her fourth Summer Paralympics medal hunt Saturday when she competes in the Women’s T52 400-metre wheelchair sprint final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Stilwell, who has a combined five Paralympic medals — four of them gold — will compete in two events at the 2016 Rio Games. Saturday’s 400-metre race will be her first at the distance in Paralympic competition, and will be run Saturday at 7:04 a.m. Parksville time.
Stilwell will also race in the 100-metre sprint, in which she has a gold medal from the Beijing Games in 2008 and a silver from the London Games in 2012. The 100 final will be run next Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:05 a.m. Parksville time. No preliminary heats are needed in her class.
Coverage of the 2016 Paralympic Games is available on CBC, on Sportsnet and online at cbcsports.ca/paralympics.Check your local listings or visit online at cbcsports.ca for viewing opportunities.
— NEWS Staff