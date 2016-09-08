Stilwell begins Rio medal chase

Michelle Stilwell wins the 200m T52 final while breaking her own Paralympic record at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

Parksville’s Michelle Stilwell embarks on her fourth Summer Paralympics medal hunt Saturday when she competes in the Women’s T52 400-metre wheelchair sprint final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Stilwell, who has a combined five Paralympic medals — four of them gold — will compete in two events at the 2016 Rio Games. Saturday’s 400-metre race will be her first at the distance in Paralympic competition, and will be run Saturday at 7:04 a.m. Parksville time.

Stilwell will also race in the 100-metre sprint, in which she has a gold medal from the Beijing Games in 2008 and a silver from the London Games in 2012. The 100 final will be run next Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:05 a.m. Parksville time. No preliminary heats are needed in her class.

Coverage of the 2016 Paralympic Games is available on CBC, on Sportsnet and online at cbcsports.ca/paralympics.Check your local listings or visit online at cbcsports.ca for viewing opportunities.

— NEWS Staff