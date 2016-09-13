Nanaimo trio takes lawn bowling title

Anne Holland of Parksville Lawn Bowling Club uses body English to try to 'kick' her bowl to the target during the Nicklen Roy Marketing Group open mixed triples tournament in Parksville Thursday.

The prestigious Nicklen Roy Marketing Group Open Mixed Triples lawn bowling tournament drew nearly 100 players, from Victoria to Courtenay and points in between, to Parksville Sept. 7-8. So it was no surprise to see a visiting trio walk away with the tournament trophy.

The Nanaimo Lawn Bowling Club team of Vern Hagstrom, Adrian Hewitt and Sue Artuso claimed the title on overall points after taking the top spot in the second of two draws.

The large number of teams and players caused the tourney to be split into two, round-robin sessions of play. The host Parksville club was well-represented on the leader board, with the team of Martin Fereday, Chris Fereday and Jim Muir claiming the top spot in the early draw. But the Nanaimo club prevailed in overall points to earn the trophy, which was presented by sponsor Aaron Nicklen.

— Submitted by PLBC

The green was in constant use as 32 teams turned out for the Nicklen Roy Marketing Group open mixed triples tournament at Parksville Lawn Bowling Club Thursday. — Image credit: J.R. Rardon/NEWS Staff

Open Mixed Triples Lawn Bowling Tourn.

Sept. 7-8 at Parksville Lawn Bowling Club

Early draw

1. Martin Fereday, Chris Fereday, Jim Muir (Parksville); 2. Rick Quibell, Mary Mulligan, John Kendall (Nanaimo); 3. Jon Lansdowne, Andy Burton, Diane Cruickshank (Parksville); 4. Bernice Urbaniak, Jean Giszas, Fred Hulke (Nanaimo).

Late draw

1. Vern Hagstrom, Adrian Hewitt and Sue Artuso (Nanaimo); 2. Jake Van Kooten, Elain Van Kooten, Theo Vissia (Port Alberni); 3. Kate Wilson, Ken Olenick, Andy Cruickshank (Parksville); 4. Pat Kelly, Gwen Kelly, Patti Barrow (Parksville).