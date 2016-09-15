- Home
Sports
Blue Tie golfers tie one on for prostate cancer fight
Players in the third annual Blue Tie Golf Day gather at Morningstar Golf Club during the August 27 tourney, which raised more than $29,000 for the Island Prostate Centre.
