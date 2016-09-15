  • Connect with Us

Sports

Pro wresting coming to Parksville

  •  posted Sep 15, 2016 at 9:00 AM
WWE alumnus Carlito will headling the Pure Wrestling Association
WWE alumnus Carlito will headling the Pure Wrestling Association's pro wrestling Fight Night at Parksville Community Centre Friday, Sept. 23.
— image credit: Photo submitted by PWA

WWE alumnus Carlito Caribbean Cool will headline the card when professional wrestling returns to Parksville with a Sept. 23 fight night at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre.

The event is presented by Pure Wrestling Association, part of a Vancouver Island tour starting Sept. 10 in Duncan and running through shows in Campbell River Sept. 24-25.

Carlito, a former WWE Intercontinental and tag-team champion, squares off against Nanaimo’s B.J. Laredo in the main event, capping an all-ages evening of wrestling and fun.

The evening will include a pizza concession, merchandise tables and more, including photos and meet-and-greets with the wrestlers for those purchasing VIP tickets.

The show begins at 7 p.m. at the PCCC, 132 E. Jensen Ave. in Parksville. Advance tickets are $20 for front row, $15 general, and $10 for youth, with VIP access for an additional $5. Tickets at the door the night of the show are $25, $20 and $15. Advance tickets and additional info are available online at www.PWACanada.com, or visit www.facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling.

—Submitted by PWA

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event