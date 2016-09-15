Pro wresting coming to Parksville

WWE alumnus Carlito will headling the Pure Wrestling Association's pro wrestling Fight Night at Parksville Community Centre Friday, Sept. 23.

WWE alumnus Carlito Caribbean Cool will headline the card when professional wrestling returns to Parksville with a Sept. 23 fight night at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre.

The event is presented by Pure Wrestling Association, part of a Vancouver Island tour starting Sept. 10 in Duncan and running through shows in Campbell River Sept. 24-25.

Carlito, a former WWE Intercontinental and tag-team champion, squares off against Nanaimo’s B.J. Laredo in the main event, capping an all-ages evening of wrestling and fun.

The evening will include a pizza concession, merchandise tables and more, including photos and meet-and-greets with the wrestlers for those purchasing VIP tickets.

The show begins at 7 p.m. at the PCCC, 132 E. Jensen Ave. in Parksville. Advance tickets are $20 for front row, $15 general, and $10 for youth, with VIP access for an additional $5. Tickets at the door the night of the show are $25, $20 and $15. Advance tickets and additional info are available online at www.PWACanada.com, or visit www.facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling.

—Submitted by PWA