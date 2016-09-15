- Home
Pro wresting coming to Parksville
WWE alumnus Carlito Caribbean Cool will headline the card when professional wrestling returns to Parksville with a Sept. 23 fight night at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre.
The event is presented by Pure Wrestling Association, part of a Vancouver Island tour starting Sept. 10 in Duncan and running through shows in Campbell River Sept. 24-25.
Carlito, a former WWE Intercontinental and tag-team champion, squares off against Nanaimo’s B.J. Laredo in the main event, capping an all-ages evening of wrestling and fun.
The evening will include a pizza concession, merchandise tables and more, including photos and meet-and-greets with the wrestlers for those purchasing VIP tickets.
The show begins at 7 p.m. at the PCCC, 132 E. Jensen Ave. in Parksville. Advance tickets are $20 for front row, $15 general, and $10 for youth, with VIP access for an additional $5. Tickets at the door the night of the show are $25, $20 and $15. Advance tickets and additional info are available online at www.PWACanada.com, or visit www.facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling.
—Submitted by PWA