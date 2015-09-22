Panters Classic a draw on and off the ice

Doug Hope of the Parksville Panters 65-over team, centre, battles a pair of Edmonton Vintage opponents while trying to control the puck behind the Edmonton net Tuesday.

Sure, the influx of players for this week’s annual Panters Fall Classic hockey tournament helps fill hotel rooms and restaurants in the Parksville Qualicum Beach region.

But local organizers also take a longer view of the benefit of showing off the community to visitors.

“We’ve got a lot of teams here from Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer and other provinces,” said Glenn Abbott, co-director of the Classic along with Al Rourke. “We think this is a great way to showcase all we have here, with PGOSA (the Parksville Golden Oldies Sports Association) and the activities available. We think this will show them it’s a good idea to move here.”

The three-day tournament, which features 28 teams from across Western Canada and the U.S., continues through today at Oceanside Place Arena.

Mark Mazurski of the Parksville Panters 65-over team, right, sees his shot deflect off the skate of an Edmonton Vintage opponent during their teams' game in the opening round of the Panter Fall Classic at Oceanside Place Arena Tuesday. — Image credit: J.R. Rardon/NEWS Staff

Competition is being held in four age groups, from 60-over to 75-over, using both ice sheets in the Meeker and Kraatz rinks.

“We’re trying to work on an 80-over division,” Abbott said. “They don’t move too fast, but they’re still out there giving it, bless ‘em.”

Four Parksville Panters teams are entered, one in each division, along with Panters Island teams in the 60, 65 and 70-year-old divisions.

Thursay’s final round began at 7:30 a.m. in the Kraatz rink and 7:45 a.m. in the Meeker Arena. Pucks drop on the final games at 4 and 4:15 p.m., respectively.

There is no admission charge for spectators.