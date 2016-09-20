Racquet club hosts open house

In preparation for the coming squash season, the Bayside Racquets Club will host an open house this evening from 6-9 p.m. at the Quality Inn Bayside Resort in Parksville.

The season kicks off Sept. 27 with play on the two indoor squash courts at Quality Inn Bayside. Tonight’s open house will offer a chance for those interested to learn more about the sport and the club.

“We just want to get the word out there,” club member Stuart Kirk said. “We’ve decided that it’d be a great idea to try and let the pubic know where we are and all the fun we’re having here.”

With the Bayside Racquets Club having been around for the better part of 20 years, the game of squash has been a staple at the Bayside and the club is always excited to welcome new members.

“There might not be a lot of people who know we’re here,” Kirk said. “Both young and old, it doesn’t really matter what your age. If you’ve got a racket and a pair of gym shoes, you could come on out and give it a go.”

Membership in the league goes for $65, most of which goes towards insurance through the B.C. Squash Association. Along with membership, there’s a discounted price to the Quality Inn fitness facilities, which include a gym, hot tub and swimming pool.

In addition to the club’s league play, members can use the squash courts any time they’re available.

“It’s really a great option,” Kirk said. “It gives you the chance to use the great facility they’ve got there and have the squash courts there to use if you feel like it as well.”

The club will have snacks and plenty of members on hand tonight, playing games and answering any questions inquiring minds might have.

— Submitted by Bayside Racquets Club