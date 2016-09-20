- Home
Sports
Pickled pink
Members of the Parksville Qualicum Pickleball Club gather during the inaugural Dinkathon Tournament at the Lacrosse Box at the Parksville Community Park Saturday. Donna Turner and Dianne Stoutenberg teamed up for the women's title over runners-up Della Staite and Shirley Gendron. The men's division was taken by Brian Alexander and Hugh Bohm, with Jim Cunningham and Mike Davies placing second. Prizes were sponsored by Canadian Tire.
